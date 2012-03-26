FRANKFURT, March 26 European shares extended gains on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned the U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly, fueling hopes for more monetary easing.

"QE3 here I come?," a German trader asked rhetorically after Bernanke's remarks to a gathering of the National Association for Business Economics were published.

By 1214 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7 percent at 1,086.69 points, after hitting a session-high of 1,087.99.