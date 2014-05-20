* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.15 pct
* Vodafone falls after results
* Credit Suisse up after tax settlement
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 20 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index slipped on Tuesday as Vodafone, the world's
second-largest mobile network operator, sank after reporting
huge impairment costs.
Vodafone fell 3.8 percent, making it the biggest faller on
the FTSEurofirst 300, after it recorded 6.6 billion pounds ($11
billion) in impairments due to fierce competition and regulatory
changes in Europe.
"The writedowns across several European regions are further
proof of the challenges the company is facing, with underlying
profit continuing to move in the wrong direction," said Richard
Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
At 0854 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index, which last
week hit a six-year high of 1,372.81, was down 0.15 percent at
1,356.86 points.
Bucking the fall, Credit Suisse advanced 2.7
percent after agreeing to pay a $2.5 billion fine to U.S.
authorities for helping Americans evade taxes. Some analysts
said it was a relief for investors that the issue was settled.
"(The penalty) was no worse than expected," Michael Hewson,
CMC Markets' senior analyst, said. "It's one piece of
uncertainty that's now in the rear view mirror."
The Swiss bank's chief financial officer said it has seen no
material impact on its business from the settlement.
"This is not a lot of money compared to settlements before,"
said Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities. "These are
the first people who admitted that they were wrong and I think
the market, whether they're right or wrong, have taken it that
they got away lightly."
Some said the market may need to consolidate its gains after
last week's six-year high.
"I am cautious on the market's outlook in the near term and
think that we are in an early stage of a consolidation phase.
This week's manufacturing data from Europe and the United States
could set the stock market's short-term direction," said
Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich.
