* Euro STOXX Volatility index hits 5-yr low
* Cheap hedge costs a bargain for market bulls
* Tail-risk concerns trigger contrarian opportunity
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 16 The cost of protecting
against swings in European share prices fell to a five-year low
on Friday, luring both cautious investors keen to lock in recent
equity gains and speculators willing to make complex bets on the
derivatives market.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which measures
sell and buy options to gauge expected - or 'implied' - share
volatility, dropped to 17.26 points, a level not seen since
2007, having more than halved in value since November.
The fall came as the Euro STOXX 50 index itself
was up nearly 25 percent since late November and actual - or
'realised' - share price volatility fell nearly 60 percent
following two rounds of cheap European Central Bank cash.
"We're starting to see a bit more interest (in the options
market) because there is a fair amount of performance to
protect," said Pam Finelli, head of European equity derivatives
strategy at Deutsche Bank.
"You can be bullish on the market and buy puts because you
think it's a more effective way to manage your risk."
Put options giving the holder the right to sell the
underlying security at an agreed price, or strike, within a
certain time frame, limiting the downside risk.
TAKING PROTECTION
Another way of protecting profits was buying derivative
instruments tracking volatility indexes, such as the S&P
Mid-Term Futures index for U.S. stocks.
UBS adopted this strategy in its Global Asset Allocation
portfolio, which was "overweight" both volatility and global
equities.
"For investors that are thinking of buying a protective put
now, the premium looks attractive because implied volatility
is low despite the fact that tail risks remain, particularly in
the Middle East," said Ramin Nakisa, global cross-asset
strategist at UBS.
Frictions between Iran, the world's fifth-largest oil
producer, and the West had pushed oil prices close to one-year
highs, raising concerns that corporate profits may come
under pressure if energy costs rise further.
These lingering tail risk concerns were reflected in
relatively high prices for options insuring against a sharp
downside on equity indexes, compared with those with strike
prices closer to current market levels, according to BNP Paribas
Corporate & Investment Banking data.
More speculative investors could take advantage of this
price gap through a bullish derivative bet, such as selling put
options that kick in if major indexes drop 30 percent or more by
June 2013, and using the money to bet on a scenario in which the
market rallies or declines moderately, BNP Paribas said.
"You can use some of that deep downside premium that other
people are paying-up for, to position for profit whether markets
rally or fall modestly," BNP Paribas' global head of equity and
derivative strategy, Gerry Fowler, said.