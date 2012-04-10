US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
PARIS, April 10 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, surged 12 percent to a five-week high on Tuesday as investors dumped equities in the wake of disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data.
The VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was up 12.1 percent at 28.70 at 0730 GMT, a level not seen since early March.
The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the lower investors' appetite for risky assets such as stocks.
