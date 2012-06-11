BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
PARIS, June 11 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of anxiety known as the VSTOXX, dropped 3.2 percent to 29.4 early on Monday, moving below the psychological level of 30 and hitting a 3-week low in the wake of Spain's bank aid deal.
The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction