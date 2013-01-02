PARIS Jan 2 The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index , or VSTOXX, Europe's widely used measure of stock market risk aversion, dropped 14 percent on Wednesday after a budget deal by U.S. lawmakers buoyed investor sentiment.

The VSTOXX - which is used to measure the cost of protecting stock holdings against corrections - tumbled to 18.45, reversing most of a Dec. 28 surge that had been fuelled by fears a deal would not be struck.