LONDON, March 18 The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility
Index - a key gauge of investors' fears - surged more
than 20 percent higher on Monday due to worries over a bailout
plan for Cyprus that will hit Cypriot bank clients' savings.
The index rose as much as 24.4 percent to an intraday high
of 19.57 - putting it on track for its second biggest daily rise
since August 2011.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index had jumped 26 percent on
Feb. 4 on worries over a Spanish corruption scandal and on
prospects of an inconclusive outcome in Italy's national
elections.
The index was up 22.7 percent at 19.30 by 0830 GMT, below
its 2013 peak of 25.90 but at its highest level in more than two
weeks.