BRIEF-Shreyas Shipping and Logistics signs JV agreement with Suzue Corp
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 13 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX, dropped to a near eight-month low on Tuesday, signalling a sharp recovery in investor risk appetite.
At 0824 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was down 4.1 percent at 22.08, a level not seen since before the market's nosedive in early August.
The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities.
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 12 India's core consumer price inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to around 4.2 percent in May from around 4.4-4.5 percent in April, according to estimates from three analysts.