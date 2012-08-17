India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
PARIS Aug 17 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX index, dropped to a one-month low at 22.5 on Friday, signalling a steady rise in investors' risk appetite.
At 0900 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was down 2.6 percent at 24.52.
The index, based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, has tumbled 40 percent since a peak in early June.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc