BRIEF-Shreyas Shipping and Logistics signs JV agreement with Suzue Corp
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 13 European equities extended gains to over 1 percent, hitting session highs on Tuesday after stronger than expected German data boosted confidence in the health of the global economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose as high as 1,088.74 points - only around three points short of the seven-month peak scaled in February.
The ZEW German economic sentiment index jumped to 22.3 in March, its highest in around 1-1/2 years and more than double the level forecast by economists.
MUMBAI, June 12 India's core consumer price inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to around 4.2 percent in May from around 4.4-4.5 percent in April, according to estimates from three analysts.