LONDON, March 13 European equities extended gains to over 1 percent, hitting session highs on Tuesday after stronger than expected German data boosted confidence in the health of the global economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose as high as 1,088.74 points - only around three points short of the seven-month peak scaled in February.

The ZEW German economic sentiment index jumped to 22.3 in March, its highest in around 1-1/2 years and more than double the level forecast by economists.