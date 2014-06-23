LONDON, June 23 ** Nestle could
benefit from the steep drop in wheat prices as falling costs
give margins a boost.
** Last week, western European wheat prices hit 4-month lows
** Wheat, corn and now soya - the major chunk of Nestle's
cost base - all on the backfoot, points out Hobart Capital's
Justin Haque.
** That means the company's costs have been cheaper than
expected for over a month, says Haque.
** Company reports on July 8 & no major revision activity
from analysts seen yet.
** Nestle's shares are up by around 7 percent since the
start of 2014, roughly in line with a 6 percent rise on Zurich's
benchmark SMI equity index and a similar gain of around
6 percent on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
** In April, Nestle said it expected sales growth to pick up
in the next few quarters.
** European food and beverage stock equity returns graphic:
link.reuters.com/bur54t
