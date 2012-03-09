(.)
Citi cuts the European engineering sector to "neutral" from
"overweight" as expectations for earnings growth continue to
decline for the industry despite a more positive economy.
"EPS can turn positive from here, but that improvement will
likely be slow and the occasional downgrade is still likely,"
the bank writes in a note.
Citi also cuts its rating on Schneider Electric to
"sell", saying the French engineering firm's organic profit
growth and return on invested capital is below the sector
average.
The brokerage named ABB, GEA, IMI
and Sandvik its "key buys" in the sector. It
listed Metso, Philips, Schneider and SKF
its "key sells" in the sector.
In a review of the European engineering sector in February,
Citi downgraded its stance on blue-chip British engineers Weir
Group and Smith Group on valuation grounds.
Shares of Schneider Electric were down 1 percent at 50.48
euros by 1018 GMT on Friday.