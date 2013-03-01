March 1 Shares in UBM Plc fall as much as 6 percent,
after the company says it expects subdued performance in the first quarter and
that growth at its events business in emerging markets will pick up in the
second half of the year.
UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, says
full-year adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations increases marginally
to 151.8 million pounds in the year ended Dec. 31.
Revenue rises 2 percent to 797.8 million pounds.
Panmure Gordon & Co analyst Alex DeGroote says the shares have overreacted
to the company's statement which suggests that the events business will be
second-half weighted, which in general investors dislike.
