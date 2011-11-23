Shares in Wavin surge 25.3 percent to 7.87 euros after Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem reveals its non-binding offer price of 8.50 euros a share for the Dutch rival.

Analysts say the offer price will have to rise to convince shareholders to tender their shares.

"Mexichem timed perfectly but we believe they will have to offer at least 10 euros per share for the large shareholders to tender. Delta Lloyd already mentioned they wish to see a very compelling offer," KBC Securities analyst Michael Roeg says in a note.

Rabobank analysts, however, say in a note it is not likely Mexichem will substantially raise its price due to the bleak European economic prospects and difficulty to predict Wavin earnings for 2012 and the years thereafter.

Reuters messaging rm://gilbert.kreijger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net