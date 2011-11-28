Shares in Senior Plc rise more than 4 percent after it buys privately-held Weston Group, which makes precision machined parts and assemblies for the commercial aerospace industry.

"The acquisition of Weston looks a sensible fit as it further gears Senior into volume ramp-ups at the major airframers, but, more importantly, balances the business with more Airbus content," Investec analysts say.

Analysts at Brewin Dolphin raise their price target on the company's stock to 210 pence from 201 pence, and say they expect to increase their forecasts for 2012 by about 2 percent on the back of this earnings-enhancing acquisition.

"Senior's medium term outlook remains as strong as it has ever been, driven by increasing production rates on many of the high volume commercial aircraft programmes; this increased exposure to Airbus only helps that outlook," the analysts say.

