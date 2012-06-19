Shares in Unilever and other British food
stocks dip after French rival Danone gives a profit
warning due to tough trading in southern Europe, especially
Spain, and rising raw material costs.
Analysts say there is some knock-on effect on other food
stocks but the impact is limited as many do not have the
exposure of Danone to southern Europe. Analyst Andrew Wood at
broker Bernstein does not believe it will produce a similar
profits warning at the Knorr and Hellmann's group Unilever.
"We are not of the opinion that Nestle and Unilever should
be suffering the same dynamic as Danone, and we do not expect a
profit warning from either of these two companies," he says.
Swiss-based Nestle, down 1.2 percent, Unilever and
Danone are Europe's three largest food companies.
Unilever shares are off 2.5 percent to be the biggest loser
on the FTSE 100. Tate & Lyle is down 1.5
percent, Associated British Foods is off 0.5 percent and
Premier Foods is 2.8 percent lower.
Paris-based Danone warned of lower profit margins and
higher milk and packaging costs for 2012, sending its shares
down 7.1 percent.
