EGR Broking recommends selling shares in Britain's part-nationalised bank
Lloyds, which have surged some 45 percent since the start of 2013, in
order to bank profits on that rally before Lloyds' interim results at the start
of next month, before then buying back the stock at a cheaper price.
Lloyds is up by 1.1 percent at 69.53 pence in early session trading, but EGR
Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris expects the stock will struggle to
make much more headway without first falling back.
"At this stage it is hard to see much more upside from the current price
without a correction. There may be an opportunity to sell at current levels and
then buy back at cheaper prices or buy other shares, and it is prudent to reduce
exposure before August 1st, when the half-yearly results are announced, in case
of any nasty surprises," Kangellaris writes in a trading note.
The British government owns around 39 percent of Lloyds and 81 percent of
rival Royal Bank of Scotland after bailing out both companies during the
global financial crisis.
Lloyds shares had hit a 2-1/2 year high earlier this month as overseas
investors stepped up their interest in buying part of the bank, with media
reports suggesting some may want half the government's stake.
