* Big queue of vessels at Brazil sugar ports

* Rains contribute to disappointing yields

* Traders track below-average Indian monsoon

By David Brough

LONDON, June 21 Spot premiums for raw sugar have jumped sharply due to delays in shipments of new crop sugar from top producer Brazil.

Physical sugar traders quoted prompt sugar at 50 points over ICE July futures this week, compared with 10 to 15 points over front-month futures two months ago at the start of the harvest in centre-south Brazil.

"People who need sugar for prompt shipment are having to pay up for it," said Jonathan Kingsman, CEO of Lausanne-based sugar and ethanol consultancy Kingsman SA.

Heavy rains have delayed harvesting of sugar cane in centre-south Brazil and loading at ports. A big queue of vessels has lined up at Brazilian sugar ports.

"The Brazilian crop is behind schedule and that is creating stress in the physical market," another European trader said.

The rainfall and a high ratio of ageing cane plants in Brazil signalled disappointing yields.

"There are also worries over dry conditions in the United States and parts of Russia," the European trader said.

Dealers spoke of concerns over a below-average Indian monsoon. India is the number 2 sugar producer after Brazil.

India's monsoon rainfall picked up from early lows last week, the weather office said, but concerns remain as it is still below average and the rains are behind schedule particularly in the grain bowl of the north-west.

Dealers said that expectations of a surplus of sugar in the second quarter of 2012 had failed to materialise, contributing to a jump of raw sugar futures on ICE to near two-month highs this week.

ICE July raw sugar futures stood at 21.50 cents a lb, down 0.24 cent on Thursday, having touched a two-month peak of 21.81 cents earlier in the session.

Kingsman said that the delays in shipments out of Brazil may not matter if mills keep crushing at the end of the season.

"The only issue is if El Nino (weather phenomenon) kicks in and rains start earlier than usual, preventing cane from being crushed at the end of the season," Kingsman said.

Kingsman has forecast 2012/13 centre-south Brazil cane output at 510 million tonnes, up from 494 million tonnes in 2011/12.

European traders said a big delivery tonnage against the expiry of the ICE July contract on June 29 was on the cards, and was likely to include predominantly Brazilian, as well as Central American sugars. (Reporting by David Brough, editing by William Hardy)