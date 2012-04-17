* Most "OGL-5" unrestricted exports allocated -trade

By David Brough

LONDON, April 17 Indian sugar mills' incentives to export are diminishing as global prices sink to four-month lows, while most of the government's latest allowed tranche of unrestricted exports have been allocated.

"With the flat price falling, the Indians are losing their window of opportunity for exporting," one European broker said.

Raw sugar futures prices on ICE slid to a four-month low, basis front month, of 22.80 cents a lb earlier on Tuesday, pressured by expectations of a large global surplus of the sweetener.

Last month, India, the world's number 2 producer after Brazil, allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports under the Open General Licence (OGL) scheme, bringing the total approved so far to 3 million tonnes.

Local sugar mills expect India to produce 26 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2011/12 and estimate annual domestic sugar consumption at around 22 million tonnes, which allows room for exports.

Sugar dealers said release orders for most of a recent round of unrestricted exports, so-called OGL-5, had been assigned.

"Nearly all of OGL-5 has been allocated, but it has not been shipped," said Jonathan Kingsman, head of the Lausanne-based Kingsman SA sugar and ethanol consultancy.

Another trade source said that around 95 percent of OGL-5 exports had been allocated - some 950,000 tonnes.

The fact that tonnes have been allocated does not mean that they will necessarily be exported, if such a sale is no longer profitable.

Mills that get the release order have 60 days to ship, although extensions may be granted, traders said.

Some European dealers estimated that the cut-off for Indian exports was around 23 cents per lb.

ICE May futures stood at 23.00 cents a lb, up 0.10 cent or 0.4 percent, at 1400 GMT on Tuesday.

The trade is waiting for an April 25 meeting of Indian ministers, who will discuss the export mechanism.

Trade sources said the industry was divided on the issue of whether to adopt a new mechanism of giving licences to mills on a basis of first-come, first-served, or to continue dividing export quotas among all mills based on their average production over three years.

BIG INDIAN DELIVERY

Dealers this week noted a large Indian delivery of 2,500 lots (125,000 tonnes), one of the biggest Indian tonnages in recent memory, as part of a total delivery of 5,279 lots (263,950 tonnes) against expiry of the Liffe May white sugar futures contract.

One broker referred to talk that Sudan had bought some Indian and Pakistani sugars, which were expected to have been part of the delivery. There was no immediate official confirmation.

Dealers talked of steady physical export flows of Brazilian sugar, quoting offers of very high polarisation centre-south Brazilian sugar at 20 points over front-month ICE futures for May shipment and 70 points over for April shipment.

Tunisia bought 18,000 tonnes of white sugar for July delivery, a source at the Office du Commerce de Tunisie said on Tuesday, giving no further details.

"The Tunisians are taking advantage of the slide in world prices," a European sugar trade source said. (editing by Jane Baird)