* Talk that China likely to sell back to trade

* Moderate flows of sugar to Iran

* Most Indian export business done

By David Brough

LONDON, July 27 Physical sugar demand slackened this week as business for Ramadan was wrapped up and as traders anticipated a growing surplus of the sweetener due to the onset of new harvests in coming months.

Traders quoted very high polarisation Brazilian prompt raw sugar at 10 points over ICE October raw sugar futures, down from 30-35 points over futures last week.

"Physical demand has slackened. We're moving into a surplus period," one physical sugar trader said, referring to northern hemisphere harvests in coming months contributing to a global surplus.

"Ramadan traditionally is a very quiet period," the trader added, noting buying for the Muslim month of fasting had already wound up. Ramadan runs from July 20 to August 18.

Adverse weather in top producers Brazil and India had contributed to a rally in sugar futures to three-month highs earlier this month, but improving crop weather triggered a selloff this week.

ICE October raw sugar futures were down 0.19 cent or 0.8 percent to 22.31 cents a lb on Friday, after touching a three-month peak of 24.00 cents per lb on Monday.

Dealers talked of likely Chinese "wash-outs", or selling back to the trade, locking in profits after hefty shipments from top producer Brazil this year.

"There were reports last week that four vessels, or 200,000 tonnes, have been washed out with the Chinese for August shipment, so not all the sugar destined for China will end up there," a European broker said.

Dealers said moderate tonnages of sugar were being shipped to Iran, with the private sector doing some of the business.

One senior trader said Iran required at least 170,000 tonnes a month in the July-September period before the onset of the domestic harvest.

The European broker said that 84,000 tonnes were shipped to Iran in July with a further 130,000 tonnes in the lineup.

"This shows that sanctions have slowed the flow but not stopped it," the European broker said.

Food shipments are not targeted under Western sanctions aimed at Iran's disputed nuclear programme, but financial prohibitions have frozen Iranian firms out of much of the global banking system, making payments difficult.

Traders said Egyptian raw sugar imports had been higher than average this season, likely boosting domestic stocks. "There is no sign that Egypt is still buying," one trader said.

Dealers said they expected the next data for Brazilian cane to show extremely brisk crush activity in the second half of July as drier weather improved harvest conditions.

Brazil's center-south cane mills kicked into high gear in early July after rains receded, producing more sugar and ethanol than a year before for the first time this season, the milling industry association Unica said on Wednesday.

Traders noted sizeable lineups of sugar at Brazilian ports for the Al Khaleej Dubai refinery.

The lineup of ships waiting to load sugar in Brazil fell to 82 from 87 a week earlier as rains let up over the main ports and striking sanitary inspectors had limited effect on shipments of bulk commodities, Williams shipping agents said in a report.

Improving monsoon rains in number 2 producer India were beneficial for development of next year's crop, traders said.

They estimated that India had exported around 3 million tonnes of sugar so far this season, and were likely to book a further 400,000-500,000 tonnes of business. (Reporting by David Brough; editing by James Jukwey)