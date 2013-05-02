* Brazil and Costa Rica are origins of delivered sugar
* Delays in sugar shipments to Iran - trade
* Vessels lined up in Iraq, await customs clearance - trade
By David Brough
LONDON, May 2 Traders are closely tracking cargo
shipments, after a huge delivery against expiry of the ICE May
raw sugar futures contract, to gauge the strength of demand by
how quickly the sweetener finds buyers.
Many traders were surprised by the size of Tuesday's
delivery at a time of global oversupply.
Just before the expiry, ICE front-month futures
touched 17.13 cents a lb on Monday, their lowest level in more
than 2-1/2 years, pressured by a record cane harvest in top
exporter Brazil and bigger-than-expected output in Thailand and
India.
ICE front month raw sugar futures traded near the low, at
17.31 cents a lb, down 0.02 cent or 0.1 percent, on Thursday.
Raw sugar delivered against the U.S. May futures contract,
which expired on Tuesday, totalled 1.43 million tonnes, making
it the largest ownership transfer through an exchange in at
least 24 years.
Traders said they thought it was the largest delivery on
record.
Three brokerages received sugar on behalf of agribusinesses
Cargill, Wilmar International and Bunge
.
The delivered sugar was mainly from Brazil, as well as from
Costa Rica.
The immediate focus of the trade would be tracking vessel
nominations, or shipment of cargoes, in order to get an
indication of the strength of demand for the delivered sugar.
One trader said he expected a slack pace of nominations due
to the vast tonnage that will need to find buyers and the
substantial global surplus seen this year.
"The question is the volume that is nominated," said one
senior physical sugar trader.
"If the whole lot were nominated in just a few weeks, that
would be very impressive. But my impression is, that won't
happen."
Traders anticipated that the final destinations for the
delivered sugar would be widely spread around the world, and
were likely to include some of the world's biggest refineries
and major raw sugar markets in the Far East.
"Whilst the receivers are known to have substantial physical
order books, especially in the Far East region, the sheer size
of the delivery is leading to doubts that there is a home for
all the sugars," said Nick Penney of broker Sucden Financial.
"In the background is the good crushing weather in the
centre-south of Brazil and the possibility that there will be a
surge in supply for the second quarter of 2013."
SHIPMENT DELAYS
Traders and brokers spoke of delays in sugar shipments to
Iran due to problems over payment.
"Iranian imports are currently being stymied for a lack of
financing," a European broker said.
Food shipments are not targeted under Western sanctions
aimed at Iran's disputed nuclear programme, but financial
prohibitions have frozen Iranian firms out of much of the global
banking system, making payments difficult.
Traders and brokers also talked of a lineup of vessels
carrying white sugar waiting at Iraq's main cargo port of Umm
Qasr for customs clearance to unload, held up by red tape.
Iraq reissued a tender on Tuesday to buy a minimum of 50,000
tonnes of white sugar from all origins except India and
Thailand, the trade ministry said.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Anthony Barker)