* Strong Chinese demand on the dips - trade
* Thai millers reluctant to sell - trade
* Liffe Aug-Oct spread buoyed by recent warehouse fire
By David Brough
LONDON, July 9 Indian sugar export offers have
slowed due to weak international prices, while raw sugar from
centre-south Brazil muscled out competition from Thai sugar as
millers in the number two exporter were reluctant to sell.
Top sugar consumer India's decision this month to increase
its sugar import duty was expected to discourage the sale of
imported sugar on the domestic market.
The Indian authorities hope to keep domestic prices high so
that millers can pay firm prices to growers, dealers said.
"Export supplies from India seem to have slowed," a senior
Western analyst said, referring to the pace of Indian white
sugar offered on the international market over the past week,
coinciding with a fall in ICE raw sugar futures.
"As the international market comes down, it is less
attractive to sell internationally," the analyst added.
SHIPMENTS FROM BRAZIL
Dealers said Thai industry was losing business to Brazil
because Thai millers were reluctant to sell in the hope that
prices would rise. Thai raw sugar was offered at a premium of
140 points over ICE October futures.
"Traders have been struggling to source Thai raw sugar and
with the high physical premiums most of the buyers have been
looking to Brazil to fill their needs," one trade source said.
Nominations of sugar vessels in July from the centre-south
of Brazil, the world's top sugar producer and exporter,
suggested steady demand from key markets such as China, which
was buying on the dips, dealers said.
Offers of centre-south Brazilian raw sugar for July shipment
this week were 12 points below ICE October futures, holding up
better than expected as the Brazilian harvest neared its peak.
The spread between the Liffe August and October white sugar
futures contracts remained high, at around $21 per tonne this
week, buoyed by a fire last month in the main warehouse in
Jeddah of United Sugar Co, a unit of Saudi food company Savola
Group.
Dealers noted that the Dubai Al Khaleej refinery had ramped
up activity.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by David Evans)