By David Brough

LONDON, Aug 21 The premium on Brazilian raw sugar has fallen in August, showing that exports are picking up into an oversupplied market, while Indian sugar exports are also set to grow, both trends encouraged by weak domestic currencies.

Dealers said they expect industry data due later this week to show that Brazilian mills allocated more cane to sugar instead of ethanol in early August, compared with late July, due to the weakening of the real.

Premiums for prompt centre-south Brazilian sugar have dropped to near flat versus ICE October futures this week from around 5 points over futures at the start of this month, when they were supported by reports of frost.

The fall in the premium reflected mills' increased incentives to export, dealers said.

The weakness of the real and the rupee in a global selloff of emerging market currencies, due to expectations for a tapering off of U.S. monetary stimulus, has boosted incentives for mills to export in dollar-denominated prices.

"The weak currencies encourage both Brazilians and Indians to get on with their selling," said Robin Shaw, an analyst with broker Marex Spectron.

Brazilian mills also have a greater incentive to produce raw sugar, which earns them around 16.5 cents a lb, instead of ethanol at around 14.5 cents a lb, traders said.

ICE October raw sugar futures were down 0.09 cent or 0.6 percent at 16.38 cents a lb on Wednesday, not far from a three-year low of 15.93 cents a lb basis front month touched last month, pressured by a huge global surplus.

The drop in currencies could increase that surplus.

"This could result in more sugar becoming available this year and next," one senior European trade source said.

Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, in the marketing year beginning October 2013 may exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes as good monsoon rains help yield, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

"India is likely to start the next crop with big stocks, so there will be good incentives to export," one trade source said.

Dealers expect data to be released by industry group Unica this week to show a rapid pace of harvesting in Brazil in the first half of August, when weather was mainly dry, and to reveal improved momentum for sugar output instead of ethanol.

European analysts said they expected mills to allocate around 46 to 47 percent of cane to sugar and the remainder to ethanol in the first half of August, up from 45 percent to sugar in the second half of July. (Editing by Jane Baird)