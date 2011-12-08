LONDON Dec 8 European Union leaders are under pressure to agree on moves towards closer fiscal union to rein in the euro zone debt crisis, not least because it will determine the fate of financial markets.

Optimism generated before the summit faded somewhat after the European Central Bank doused hopes of dramatic anti-crisia action and analysts saw scope for disappointment for investors.

Below are key questions for investors:

Q. HOW ARE MARKETS POSITIONED FOR THE SUMMIT?

A. Most euro government zone bond investors are just not trading while in stocks, CMC Markets reckons it clients are evenly split between bets the market will rise or fall.

European stocks have rallied more than 12 percent since Nov. 25 but the FTSEurofirst 300 index is unable to exit a range of 880-1,020 set after a selloff in August, with volumes and liquidity light.

In the currency market, Citi's index on hedge fund positioning shows there has been little unwinding of bearish positions in the euro over the past two weeks and not much buying in anticipation of this week's events.

The euro has lost 0.9 percent against the dollar this week, but with speculators running their largest net bearish positions in 18 months against the euro, solid progress could lift the single currency.

Q. WHAT IS THE BEST OUTCOME AND HOW WILL MARKETS REACT?

A. The best outcome would be a treaty change agreed by all 27 countries -- a tall order. The longer any change takes to ratify, the more negative investors will become on euro zone assets.

Strategists say unanimous agreement to Germany's demands of tighter budgetary controls and a statement that signals the ECB will be willing to do more to support peripheral debt could trigger a rally in stocks.

The euro could rise as high as $1.35 from around $1.33 on Thursday. Peripheral euro zone government bond yield spreads would also narrow.

Marchel Alexandrovich, European financial economist at U.S. investment firm Jefferies, said any political deal would need ECB backing and the summit would be judged by the bank's response.

If ECB President Mario Draghi says next week that politicians are moving too slowly, that would be a big disappointment, he added.

In the bond markets, a positive outcome could see some fast-money buying, but this could peter out as year-end approaches.

Q. WHAT IS THE WORST OUTCOME AND HOW WILL MARKETS REACT?

A. Lack of agreement on closer fiscal union and on greater firepower for the EFSF bailout fund and its successor, the European Stability Mechanism, would disappoint markets.

Such an outcome would probably be followed by credit rating downgrades of euro zone states. This would hit riskier assets globally, leading to wider peripheral yield spreads and renewed pressure on the euro.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley, said stocks could fall 6 percent over the next week, while Jeff Sica, President and Chief Investment Officer of SICA Wealth Management, said failure to initiate growth could see stocks fall 10-15 percent over the next few months.

Citi analysts said a "risk-off" move would probably benefit German Bunds but be detrimental to weaker credits, especially France. Ten-year Bund yields, for example, could fall back towards record lows of 1.637 percent.

The euro could drop towards its $1.3213 Nov. 25 low but, with investors already crowding into bearish positions, a test of the October low around $1.3145 looks unlikely.

In bonds, Italian 10-year bond yields could rise back above 7 percent, considered unsustainable for public finances.

Investors are also expecting the European leaders to announce enhanced firepower for the European rescue funds, and failure to make progress would put the euro back under pressure.

Bonds would also sell off. Italy has redemptions of over 90 billion euros worth of bonds between February and April and investors are impatient for a quick solution. The euro zone bailout fund still does not have the firepower to rescue Italy.

Q. WHAT HAPPENS IF THE TREATY CHANGES DRAG ON?

A. Bond investors hope politicians will come up with a credible timetable to implement the changes. If the schedule slips, investor sentiment could sour.

If the euro zone states stick to the schedule, sentiment towards peripheral debt could gradually improve and Italian borrowing costs could drop to more sustainable levels of 4-5 percent, as seen at the beginning of the year.

Q. WHAT HAPPENS IF THE ECB DOES NOT BUY BONDS ON MONDAY?

A. Any backsliding on the part of politicians could see the ECB take a tougher line on intervention. On Thursday, Draghi dampened hopes the ECB would ramp up its bond-buying programme.

Italian 10-year bond yields would probably rise above 7 percent, with Spanish, Belgian and French yields also moving higher. The euro and stocks would come under pressure.

Schroders strategist Azad Zangana said that if the ECB does not buy, then he would expect a larger sell-off.

Q. WHAT HAPPENS IF THE ECB BUYS IN FORCE ON MONDAY?

A. Fresh buying would help keep markets stable, Schroders' Zangana said, although "large buying by the ECB is already in the price as far as we can see".

Alexandrovich at Jefferies said aggressive ECB buying on Monday would be very encouraging and put concerns over the future of the euro on the backburner. It would also result in extra inflows into Italian government bonds.

While that would support sentiment towards euro zone assets, the euphoria may not last as it would soon dawn on investors that Europe is headed towards a recession.