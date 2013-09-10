LONDON, Sept 10 European shares hit fresh session highs while German Bund futures extended losses on Tuesday, with traders attributing the move to a report of Syria accepting a Russian proposal on chemical weapons.

The FTSEurofirst was up 1.2 percent at 1,242.78 points by 1121 GMT, just off the session high of 1,243.17.

German Bund futures extended losses to a session-low of 136.82, down 80 ticks on the day.