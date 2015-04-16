LONDON, April 16 Default insurance markets show
no obvious concern at the growing risk that Greece will leave
the euro zone, suggesting investors can now contemplate a future
for the currency union without Athens.
Default probabilities derived from credit default swaps --
seen as the purest gauge of credit risk -- have fallen this year
in Italy, Spain and Portugal to around 10 percent, data from
Markit show. In Greece, they have topped 80 percent.
Peripheral euro zone CDS: link.reuters.com/pek54w
Default probabilities: link.reuters.com/vur54w
In 2012, by contrast, the threat of Grexit pushed
Portuguese, Spanish and Italian CDS prices to record highs.
Default probabilities rose to between 40 and 60 percent.
During the debt crisis, the euro zone put in place a bailout
fund and a mechanism to deal with troubled banks and the
European Central Bank pledged to do whatever it takes to save
the euro.
Euro zone banks now have only limited exposure to Greece and
governments have never had easier access to markets, thanks to
the ECB's trillion-euro asset-purchase programme, which gives
investors more confidence to risk lending to them.
"We see Greece as very isolated," said Sandra Crowl, a
member of the investment committee at Carmignac Gestion. "We're
in such a much better situation in 2015 than we were in 2012."
Some analysts do say Grexit must have consequences, but its
impact on other bloc members is impossible to quantify, making
it difficult for investors to protect themselves in the CDS
market.
Would it raise fears that other weaklings might leave or
would the loss of a perennial laggard be good for the bloc?
Portugal, considered the next weakest link, is implementing the
reforms Brussels wants, so why would it go?
How would Berlin or the ECB react? Would Grexit be a
gradual, controlled process or a sudden return to the drachma?
"Grexit is hard to define," said Societe Generale rate
strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.
"People speak about Grexit as if it's a known entity. It's
not known at all ... The market is not reacting to this talk
about Greece exit, which is consistent with the fact that there
are many shades of grey out there."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur;
Editing by Larry King)