LONDON Dec 10 Fear of the euro zone breaking up
has all but vanished but the extra return Spanish and Italian
government bonds offer over corporate paper suggests investors
remain nervous that some states may not repay all their debts.
Corporate bonds normally yield more than sovereign debt
since companies are seen as more likely than states to go bust.
However, after EU governments like Portugal and Greece had to be
bailed out, that relationship reversed for countries on the euro
zone periphery, including major economies Italy and Spain.
A Reuters analysis [link.reuters.com/wyr35v] shows
that the premium investors demanded to hold Italian government
bonds over similarly BBB-rated corporate debt
from across the euro zone rose to nearly 300 basis
points in the middle of last year, while Spain was
paying a premium of nearly 400 basis points.
A steady narrowing since the European Central Bank stepped
in to reassure markets it would not allow the single currency to
disintegrate has brought both those yield differentials back to
about 70 basis points - a level showing investors still have
greater confidence they will be repaid by the euro zone's big
companies than either of the governments in question.
"There is still a default risk which is more difficult to
get rid of because we don't have a full-blown fiscal union,"
Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank, said.
While the risk of, say, Spain quitting the euro zone and
repaying borrowers in devalued pesetas has largely gone, there
is still a risk it might not repay its euro debts in full since
neither other states, nor the ECB, are obliged to help it out.
Germany and France pay less than corporates to borrow.
Data also shows Italian and Spanish sovereign yields are
higher, on average, than on corporate debt from the countries
themselves, stripping out the debt of companies from other euro
zone states, such as highly rated Germany and France.
The Madrid government is paying nearly a quarter more for
its medium-term borrowings than, for example, Spanish telecoms
firm Telefonica, while Italian energy utility Enel
can raise debt more cheaply than Italy itself.
Calculations by Fathom Consulting using Thomson Reuters data
show the average yield, weighted by volumes outstanding, for
10-year Italian corporate debt within the euro zone basket was
2.4 percent, compared to 4.09 percent on 10-year Italian
government bonds. For Spain, the average BBB corporate yield is
2.0 percent, below Madrid's 10-year yield of 4.06 percent.
A range of factors may be at work. Unlike governments, big
corporations have broad, global income streams, for example.
But the fact that sovereign yield premiums over corporate
bonds have failed to disappear on the euro zone periphery after
emerging in 2010 with the bloc's debt crisis, implies continued
investor unease with government finances.
Rabobank's de Groot said levels of debt in Italy and of the
budget deficit in Spain were causes for concern, particularly as
growth is still anaemic to negative in both countries.
