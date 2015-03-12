By John Geddie
| LONDON, March 12
LONDON, March 12 Europe's largest stock exchange
is looking at opportunities to expand into fixed income, as
regulators push for more transparency in this largely
over-the-counter market.
Mark Hemsley, the chief operating officer of BATS Chi-X
Europe, part of U.S.-based BATS Global Markets, told Reuters on
Thursday that the firm was looking specifically at ways in which
its trade reporting capabilities might be developed.
"Ever since we started this, we have had requests from
various banks and brokers about extending this service to fixed
income."
"As we get closer to Mifid II and it becomes a requirement
to report OTC transactions in fixed income, that is where there
is an interest in using that service," he said, adding that
there were no firm plans as yet.
Mifid II is an update, due to come into effect in 2017, to
the European Union's securities trading rules.
BATS Chi-X Europe is the continent's largest stock exchange
by "lit" order book, where trade data is published live, and its
trade reporting service BXTR has a 70 percent market share in
reporting trades in European equities.
The part of this BXTR service which Hemsley sees offering
the most immediate business opportunity in fixed income is the
Trade Data Monitor, which involves the exchange collecting trade
data, validating it, and sending it out to information vendors
within specified time periods.
Hemsley said he was also not ruling out launching an
electronic trading platform for bonds, but added the market for
these was already becoming very saturated.
Some 23 new electronic bond trading platforms have been
launched, and another eight are planned for this year.
SIX, the Swiss Exchange, is set to launch a corporate bond
platform in the coming months.
"There are plenty of people out there trying to do that ...
we would never say never because we have a very strong trading
platform but we want to understand the market models that the
participants want to utilise first."
Some platforms encourage traditional trading between
end-investors and bank dealers, while others aim to cut out the
middle men and allow investors to trade directly with each
other. Markets are divided as to which model, if any, will come
out on top.
Turning to BATS Global Markets' plans to acquire foreign
exchange trading platform Hotspot, Hemsley expects more of the
$5 trillion a day forex market to move on to exchanges.
"The recent problems in the FX market have only amplified
the call for that," he said.
"People want processes where looking at real transaction
data, firm quotes in a market, is a way of establishing price,
rather than just going to a single location."
Six banks were fined a total $4.3 billion in November last
year by U.S. and UK authorities for failing to prevent their FX
traders sharing clients' order information and attempting to
manipulate the market.
He also said that given the losses incurred by some banks
after Switzerland's surprise scrapping of its currency cap sent
the franc soaring, some banks may reduce the inventory they hold
for trading, pushing more of this business onto exchanges.
(Additional reporting by Alisdair Pal and Alex Chambers;
Editing by Catherine Evans)