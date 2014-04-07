(Repeats April 4 story. No change to text.)
* EU plans to limit anonymous trading in "dark pools"
* Anonymous dealing has helped new venues grow rapidly
* LSE eyes intraday auction to win back big orders
By Alistair Smout and Clare Hutchison
LONDON, April 4 The European Union's plan to cap
the number of shares that can be traded anonymously could give
traditional stock exchanges such as Deutsche Boerse and the
London Stock Exchange the chance to win back some of the ground
they have lost to new rivals.
Anonymous dealing in private venues known as "dark pools"
has been a major source of growth for new electronic share
trading companies such as Chi-X Europe and Liquidnet.
But EU regulators are concerned such venues could be open to
market manipulation and that they take away liquidity from
public exchanges, potentially making them more volatile.
As a result, they have drafted a set of reforms that will
limit the proportion of a company's shares that can be traded
anonymously to 8 percent.
That could give traditional exchanges an opportunity to win
back business, which some are already exploring.
Last month, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said it was
looking at introducing a "mid-session auction," as a way of
offering investors some of the advantages of anonymous trading,
while remaining within the new regulations.
"Potentially, it would affect the way we do business if it
became popular and provided significant liquidity," said
Christopher Hughes, equity dealer at Royal London Asset
Management, of the LSE's proposal.
Traditional exchanges were hit hard by a series of EU
reforms in 2007 which sought to promote competition in equities
trading. The reforms led to the rise of new dealing venues which
offered a wide range of trading options, often at a lower cost
for investors, including anonymous trading in "dark pools."
These proved popular among investors who complain that when
they execute a large order on a public exchange, other dealers
can see what they are doing and so can move the price against
them. In "dark pools," investors place buy or sell orders
anonymously, and are matched up automatically.
Following the market liberalisation, the LSE has
seen its share of European equities trading drop from a leading
position of around 18 percent to 11.7 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters EMSR data.
Meanwhile, Chi-X Europe has captured 16.8 percent of the
market, with 16.9 percent of that due to "dark" orders.
TABB Group, a consultancy, has estimated "dark pool" trading
is equivalent to 11 percent of the European stock market.
Traditional exchanges have tried to compete by creating
their own anonymous trading venues or striking partnerships with
those run by others. The LSE, for example, has its Turquoise
platform, while Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group has
partnered with "dark pool" operator Liquidnet since 2011.
But now regulators are clamping down on anonymous trading,
traditional exchanges are looking at new ways to win back
customers wanting to execute big orders.
THE AUCTION OPTION
The LSE believes an intraday auction could be one such way.
During the auction, normal trade would be suspended and
buyers and sellers would be able to place orders, with an
algorithm used to determine the price.
This could offer an advantage over "dark pools," where
buyers and sellers submit the price at which they would like to
trade, but may not be able to get the deal done if they cannot
find a counterparty prepared to do business at that price.
"When you hit the 8 percent cap (for anonymous trading)...
what are the alternatives for executing larger trades if you
don't have a dark pool, or access to one? An intraday auction is
one option," Brian Schwieger, LSE's head of equities, said.
"This is how we're offering an alternative to dark pools;
this is how we're responding to that."
The LSE, which already conducts auctions at the opening and
closing of business, said its proposal was in response to demand
from clients and that it was currently open for consultation.
The new EU rules are due to be implemented by the end of
2016. But because analysts are unsure exactly how much anonymous
trading takes place, it is hard to gauge their likely impact.
Certainly, the operators of "dark pools" are confident they
will remain popular, not least because they allow investors to
trade at any time, in contrast with a time-limited auction.
"We've seen that it's relatively hard for exchanges to
attract large institutional liquidity and execute (orders) in
size," said Per Loven, head of international corporate strategy
at Liquidnet Europe.
"You see a somewhat higher size in the auction than you do
in continuous trading, but nevertheless, there is a reason that
asset managers are using platforms like ours that are dedicated
institutional block liquidity."
Royal London Asset Management's Hughes also said he would
continue to use "dark pools".
(Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark Potter)