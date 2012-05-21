BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
NEW YORK May 21 Facebook Inc shares fell below their $38 issue price in premarket trading o n Monday as support from underwriters of the initial public offering dissipated after its debut on Fr iday.
The social networking company's debut was marred by a shaky opening on the Nasdaq which will be reviewed by the SEC and a falling share price which forced lead underwriter Morgan Stanley to defend the $38 price level by purchasing shares on the open market.
Shares were down 2.4 percent to $37.30 in premarket.
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect