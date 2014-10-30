EDINBURGH Oct 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points, or flat in percentage terms, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.8 percent at 6,453.87 points on Wednesday, rising to its highest level in nearly three weeks, buoyed by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would signal it is in no rush to raise interest rates.

* However, while the Fed did retain its basic guidance that overnight borrowing costs would remain near zero for a "considerable time", it dropped the characterisation of the U.S. labour market slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the economy's prospects, the part markets perceived as containing a slightly hawkish turn.

* BARCLAYS, HSBC, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Barclays, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland are poised to set aside roughly 1 billion pounds(1.60 billion US dollar) on aggregate for settlements with regulators during the next week following a probe into the abuse of critical foreign exchange benchmarks, Sky News reported late on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1FW9y42)

* BARCLAYS - Saudi real estate company has sued Barclays BARC.L for $10 billion, claiming the bank ceased pursuing lease payments due from the Saudi government on military complexes in the kingdom in order to obtain a lucrative banking license there.

* BG GROUP

British oil and gas producer BG Group Plc will delay until the next decade a proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal on Canada's Pacific coast, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting the head of the company's Canadian unit.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AFREN PLC Q3 TRADE

AVIVA PLC Q3 TRADE

BARCLAYS PLC Q3 TRADE

BT GROUP PLC Q2

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC Q3

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC NEWBIZ

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC Q3

