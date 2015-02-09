LONDON Feb 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 30 to 33 points, or 0.5 percent lower on Monday, with weak Chinese economic data set to weigh on the market, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.2 percent to 6,853.44 points on Friday.

* CHINESE ECONOMY: China's trade performance slumped in January, with exports falling 3.3 percent from year-ago levels while imports tumbled 19.9 percent, far worse than analysts had expected and highlighting deepening weakness in the Chinese economy.

* HSBC : British bank HSBC Holdings Plc admitted on Sunday failings by its Swiss subsidiary, in response to media reports it helped wealthy customers dodge taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets.

* BARCLAYS /UBS : The U.S. Department of Justice is examining currency-linked investments offered by Barclays and UBS , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered Plc will shift its retail bank's focus from mass market to affluent customers and urge more customers online as part of a broader turnaround strategy for the lender, a senior executive told Reuters.

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Gold mining group Randgold posted a drop in annual profits but raised its total dividend.

* BG : Helge Lund began work as the new chief executive of BG Group on Monday, joining the oil and gas firm three weeks earlier than expected after gaining agreement from his previous employer Statoil.

* ROLLS ROYCE : Engineering group Rolls Royce announced new contract wins.

* AMPLATS : Anglo American Platinum, the world's biggest platinum producer, reported a worse than expected 46 percent fall in annual profit on Monday, hit by South African mining strikes and falling prices. Amplats, the South African unit of global miner Anglo American , said headline EPS totaled 301 cents in the year ending December, well below 483 cents estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

* TERRA FIRMA: British private-equity group Terra Firma will change its approach to investment and put 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) of its own capital into deals as it seeks to restore its reputation after the debt-laden takeover of EMI in 2007, the Financial Times reported.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)