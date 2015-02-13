LONDON Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 22 to 29 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher at 6,828.11 points on Thursday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : Global miner Anglo American took a $3.9 billion writedown on Friday, mainly on its Brazilian iron ore operations, due to weak commodity prices.

* SHIRE : British pharmaceutical company Shire Plc has taken initial steps towards a bid for U.S. bowel drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc and is working with advisers on a potential offer, according to people familiar with the matter.

* HSBC : The Bank of England may look into allegations that Europe's biggest bank HSBC helped clients to avoid paying tax, a top BoE official said on Friday. "The allegations around HSBC raise serious issues around HSBC's conduct," Jon Cunliffe, the BoE's deputy governor for financial stability, told BBC radio.

* SEVERN TRENT : Utility Severn Trent said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

* FRESNILLO : Gold and silver miner Fresnillo said it saw an adverse impact of around $20 million on its gross profits.

* ROLLS ROYCE : Engineering group Rolls Royce said its north America CEO would retire.

* BANK OF ENGLAND/RATES: The impact of low oil prices will stop pushing down British inflation in about a year's time and there is no need to resort to more stimulus for the economy now, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Friday.

* BHP BILLITON : Copper output from BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam mine in Australia will be cut by 60,000-70,000 tonnes this year, or more than a third of the targeted output levels, due to repair and maintenance work, the miner said on Friday.

* BANK BONUSES: Britain's opposition Labour party said on Friday it would extend to at least 10 years the length of time over which miscreant bankers face having their bonuses clawed back if it wins a national election in May.

