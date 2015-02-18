(Adds company news)

LONDON Feb 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly higher on Wednesday, with March futures on the index up 0.3 percent at 0728 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,898.13 points on Tuesday, its highest since early September.

* TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer has named John Allan as its new chairman, succeeding Richard Broadbent who said in October he would step down in the wake of the supermarket's 263 million pounds ($403 million) profit overstatement.

* COCA-COLA HELLENIC - The bottling company reported a fall in fourth quarter profit, saying that it saw a "challenging" year ahead.

* RSA - The insurer announced the sale of its 26 pct holding in Indian insurer Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Co Ltd to its joint venture partner Sundaram Finance Ltd, saying it expects to receive cash consideration of approximately 46 million pounds ($70.59 million).

* GALLIFORD TRY - Construction firm Galliford Try raised its interim dividend by 47 percent to 22 pence after strong house building demand drove up revenues and profits in the six months to end-2014.

* DE LA RUE - The banknote printer rose 5 percent on Tuesday, with the Daily Mail attributing the move to rumours that the firm could be subject to a 750 pence bid from Oberthur or a private equity group.

* BALFOUR BEATTY - The construction firm said it completed the acquisition of £352 million offshore transmission project in Wales.

