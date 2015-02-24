(Adds futures price, company news items)

LONDON Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged up 0.1 percent on Tuesday, with the cash market also set for a steady start according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,912.16 points on Monday.

* BHP BILLITON : Global miner BHP Billiton posted a 31 percent drop in half-year profit as prices for all its main products collapsed, but beat market forecasts and flagged further belt tightening to withstand the tough conditions.

* GREECE: Greece will present its economic reform plans to the euro zone on Tuesday, a government official said, missing a Monday deadline for the list which is a condition for extending the country's financial lifeline.

* BANKS: The U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are investigating at least 10 major banks for possible rigging of precious-metals markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the inquiries.

The banks under scrutiny are HSBC, Bank of Nova Scotia, Barclays, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG , Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Societe Generale, Standard Bank Group Ltd and UBS AG, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1FmfjWG) Reuters could not immediately reach the banks, the DoJ and the CFTC for comment outside regular business hours.

* BP : BP Plc on Monday appealed a federal judge's finding of the size of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which leaves the company potentially liable to pay $13.7 billion in fines.

* GKN : Engineering group GKN reported a 4 percent rise in annual profit and said it expected to grow again this year, helped by the continued strong demand for car parts.

* PERSIMMON : Housebuilder Persimmon reported a 44 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday after it sold 13,509 homes in 2014, and said the outlook for the property market was positive.

* ASHMORE : Ashmore Group Plc's profit before tax rose by 37 percent to 110.7 million pounds ($171.06 million) in the six months to end of December from a year ago period, the money manager said on Tuesday.

* CRODA : Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc reported a 6.4 percent fall in full-year adjusted pretax profit, hurt by the strengthening of the British pound against the euro.

* ALDERMORE: British challenger bank Aldermore plans to raise 75 million pounds ($115.9 million) from the sale of shares in a stock market flotation next month, it said on Tuesday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc is shelving plans to build a new oil sands mine in northern Alberta, the largest such project to be deferred as producers struggle with low energy prices.

* INMARSAT : Japan's second largest wireless carrier KDDI Corporation said on Monday it plans to sell its entire 4.85 stake in satellite communications company Inmarsat in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

* TESCO : One of the executives suspended over Tesco's 263 million pounds commercial scandal has been made redundant just weeks after being reinstated to his role, Sky News reported.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)