LONDON Feb 25 Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which climbed to a record high in the previous session, is likely to open 7 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The benchmark index hit life-time high of 6,958.89 points on Tuesday, surpassing its previous high of 6,950.60 set on Dec 30, 1999. The index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,949.63 points in the previous session.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

- Full Year 2014 Man Group PLC Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014 Weir Group PLC Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014 St. James's Place PLC Earnings Release

- Half Year 2014 Barratt Developments PLC Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014 Petrofac Ltd Earnings Release

- Innovation Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release

- Q4 2014 Whitbread PLC Trading Statement Release

- Half Year 2014/2015 Hays PLC Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014 TSB Banking Group PLC Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014 Henderson Group plc Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014 Intl Personal Finance PLC Earnings Release

