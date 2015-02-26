LONDON, Feb 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 12 to 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 14.25 points, or 0.2 percent at
6,935.38 points after setting a new record high of 6,958.89 points on Tuesday.
* HSBC - The UK tax authority said prosecuting and regulatory
agencies would meet next week to discuss leaks of account information from
clients who used a Swiss subsidiary of HSBC bank to evade tax.
* RBS - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is set to confirm the
appointment of Howard Davies as its new chairman on Thursday, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
* ASTRAZENECA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday
approved the use of Actavis Plc's antibiotic, Avycaz, which is being
co-developed with AstraZeneca, to battle drug-resistant bacteria known as
superbugs.
* DEFENCE FIRMS - Companies which do not face an open competition for
British defence contracts will be subject to greater scrutiny over costs under
new plans to boost efficiency, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon will say on
Thursday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The largest U.S. refinery strike since 1980
continued through its 25th day on Wednesday with no movement toward renewed
talks to end a walkout by 6,550 union workers at 15 plants, including 12
refineries accounting for one-fifth of domestic capacity.
* SKY - Sky Sports has agreed to a four-year deal to broadcast live
Major League Soccer, the British broadcaster and North American league said on
Wednesday.
* British consumers have turned more upbeat as faster pay growth and very
low inflation make them more confident about their finances, a poll showed on
Thursday, little more than two months before a national election.
* EX-DIVIDENDS - Diageo and easyJet trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 2.57 points
off the FTSE 100 index.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Jupiter Fund Management PLC Full Year 2014 Jupiter Fund
Management PLC Earnings
Release
Reed Elsevier PLC Full Year 2014 Reed
Elsevier PLC Earnings
Release
Premier Oil PLC Full Year 2014 Premier Oil
PLC Earnings Release
Ladbrokes PLC Full Year 2014 Ladbrokes
PLC Earnings Release
British American Tobacco Full Year 2014 British
PLC American Tobacco PLC
Earnings Release
RSA Insurance Group PLC Full Year 2014 RSA
Insurance Group PLC
Earnings Release
Spirent Communications plc Preliminary FY 2014 Spirent
Communications plc Earnings
Release
Colt Group SA Full Year 2014 Colt Group
SA Earnings Release
Bodycote PLC Full Year 2014 Bodycote PLC
Earnings Release
STV Group PLC Full Year 2014 STV Group
PLC Earnings Release
Howden Joinery Group PLC Full Year 2014 Howden
Joinery Group PLC Earnings
Release
Interserve PLC Full Year 2014 Interserve
PLC Earnings Release
Synthomer PLC Full Year 2014 Synthomer
PLC Earnings Release
RPS Group PLC Full Year 2014 RPS Group
PLC Earnings Release
Capita PLC Full Year 2014 Capita PLC
Earnings Release
Photo-Me International PLC Photo-Me International PLC
Trading Statement Release
Domino's Pizza Group PLC Full Year 2014 Domino's
Pizza Group PLC Earnings
Release
Redde PLC Half Year 2015 Redde PLC
Earnings Release
Xchanging PLC Full Year 2014 Xchanging
PLC Earnings Release
Capital & Counties Full Year 2014 Capital &
Properties PLC Counties Properties PLC
Earnings Release
Merlin Entertainments PLC Full Year 2014 Merlin
Entertainments PLC Earnings
Release
Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Full Year 2014 Kennedy
Estate PLC Wilson Europe Real Estate
PLC Earnings Release
Royal Bank of Scotland Full Year 2014 Royal Bank
Group PLC of Scotland Group PLC
Earnings Release
National Express Group PLC Full Year 2014 National
Express Group PLC Earnings
Release
Derwent London PLC Full Year 2014 Derwent
London PLC Earnings Release
Countrywide PLC Full Year 2014 Countrywide
PLC Earnings Release
KAZ Minerals PLC Full Year 2014 KAZ Minerals
PLC Earnings Release
Robert Walters Plc Full Year 2014 Robert
Walters Plc Earnings
Release
Guinness Peat Group PLC Preliminary 2014 Guinness
Peat Group PLC Earnings
Release
Pantheon International Half Year 2015 Pantheon
Participations PLC International
Participations PLC Earnings
Release
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)