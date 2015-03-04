(Adds company news)

LONDON, March 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10 to 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index was down 51.51 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,889.13 points at the close on Tuesday, not far from a record high of 6,974.26 points set in the previous session.

* ITV - British broadcaster ITV ITV.L plans to return 250 million pounds ($383.5 million) to shareholders via a special dividend after posting a better-than-expected 23 percent rise in 2014 pretax profit and predicting a strong first quarter.

* LEGAL & GENERAL - Insurer Legal & General said on Wednesday its operating profit rose 10 percent in 2014 to 1.28 billion pounds ($1.96 billion), with company pension deals boosting sales of annuities.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland is aiming to cut as many as 14,000 jobs in its investment banking units across the United States and Asia, the Financial Times reported.

* RIO TINTO - Australia's Bengalla coal mine has been cleared to boost output by a third and operate for another two decades, majority owner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday.

* FRESNILLO - Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said its full-year pretax profit dropped 40 percent, hurt by falling gold and silver prices.

* AIRLINES - Ryanair wants details of British Airways owner IAG's plans for Aer Lingus, including possible remedies to competition concerns, before it decides whether to accept IAG's offer for its 30 percent stake, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

* GREGGS - British baker Greggs GRG.L posted a 41 percent jump in annual profit on Wednesday, helped by improved products, service and shops as well as a favourable trading environment.

* Prices in British shops fell at a faster pace in February as tough competition drove down clothing and furniture costs, while food prices fell for a second month in a row, an industry body said on Wednesday.

