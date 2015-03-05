LONDON, March 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
11 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,919.24 points in the
previous session.
* Brent crude was flat, managing to hold above $60 a barrel as investors
brushed aside bearish U.S. inventories data to focus on the lack of a deal in
talks over Iran's nuclear programme.
* London copper was little changed as markets digested China's latest
outline for economic reform and looked ahead to a central bank meeting in Europe
and key U.S. jobs data.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Full Year 2014 Aviva PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Schroders PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Admiral Group PLC Earnings Release
February 2015 easyJet PLC Traffic Figures
Full Year 2014 Hunting PLC Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Friends Life Group Ltd Earnings Release
Full Year 2014 Cobham PLC Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)