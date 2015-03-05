(Adds company news)

LONDON, March 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,919.24 points in the previous session.

* SCHRODERS - The company reported a 16 percent jump in pretax profits for 2014 to 517.1 million pounds ($787.28 million), boosted by 24.8 billion in net inflows.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - The LSE reported a 19 percent jump in adjusted full-year pretax profit, helped by a flurry of stock market listings last year, its busiest for initial public offerings in seven years.

* AGGREKO - The company says: Total dividend 27.12 pence per share, final dividend 17.74 pence per share, encouraging start to 2015. Expects underlying trading profit to be broadly in line with last year.

* FRIENDS LIFE - The company reported a 38 percent rise in pre-tak profits.

* AVIVA - The insurer reported a 6 percent rise in 2014 operating profit, in line with market expectations, and warned it had more work to do to complete a turnaround in its performance.

* ADMIRAL GROUP - The company announced a strong annual result with group profit before tax of 357 million pounds ($543.53 million) for the year to December 2014.

* BETFAIR - Online gambling company Betfair hiked its full-year profit forecast range after it said trading had remained strong following a better-than-expected third-quarter performance.

* China announced an economic growth target for 2015 of around 7 percent and said it would boost government spending, signalling that the lowest rate of expansion for a quarter of a century is the "new normal" for the world's No.2 economy.

* The European Central bank is set to start its quantitative easing, or bond-buying, programme worth more than 1 trillion euros this month. The bank is expected to provide more details later in the day following its policy meeting.

* The Bank of England also holds a policy meeting later in the day.

* HSBC - The bank's top two bosses will be held responsible for transforming it into a simpler institution, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday, as Europe's biggest bank tries to clean up after a Swiss tax scandal.

* Brent crude was flat, managing to hold above $60 a barrel as investors brushed aside bearish U.S. inventories data to focus on the lack of a deal in talks over Iran's nuclear programme.

* London copper was little changed as markets digested China's latest outline for economic reform and looked ahead to a central bank meeting in Europe and key U.S. jobs data.

