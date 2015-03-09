(Adds company news)

LONDON, March 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 to 32 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 6,911.80 points in the previous session, but remained near its recent record closing level of 6,961.14.

* WPP - The world's biggest advertising company said it had seen strong trading in January after reporting 2014 results broadly in line with forecasts due to strong growth in North America and Britain.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - UK Financial Investments says shareholding of HM Treasury in Lloyds has been further reduced to 22.98 percent.

* ANTOFAGASTA - The miner sees copper output 5,000 tonnes lower due to a protest.

* BARCLAYS - Britain's Serious Fraud Office is calling former traders of Barclays and Deutsche Bank for interviews as part of its investigation of whether the Euribor benchmark interest rate was rigged, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the probe.

* BP - The oil major on Friday ended its bid to oust the administrator overseeing payouts to businesses and individuals claiming damages arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, citing steps the administrator has taken to reduce the threat of fraud.

* KERRY GROUP - Australian buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) said it would buy the local arm of British baked goods giant Kerry Group in a deal a person with knowledge of the matter said was worth about A$250 million ($193 million). #

* Calls for variable energy tariffs to be cut to reduce the number of people overpaying for gas and electricity have been rejected by the Energy and Climate Change Secretary, Ed Davey, on competition grounds, the Independent reported.

* German exports in January fell by the largest amount since August, dropping far more than forecast and putting a damper on expectations that Europe's largest economy would expand robustly in the first quarter after a strong end to last year.

* China's exports jumped 48.3 percent in February from a year earlier, while imports fell 20.5 percent, producing a trade surplus of $60.6 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said on Sunday.

* Brent crude fell towards $59 a barrel on Monday as a promising U.S. jobs report pushed the dollar up, offsetting geopolitical tensions and the threat of output cuts in Libya and Iraq.

* London copper sank to its lowest in two weeks on a stronger dollar.

