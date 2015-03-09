(Adds company news)
LONDON, March 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
28 to 32 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 6,911.80 points in the
previous session, but remained near its recent record closing level of 6,961.14.
* WPP - The world's biggest advertising company said it had seen
strong trading in January after reporting 2014 results broadly in line with
forecasts due to strong growth in North America and Britain.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - UK Financial Investments says shareholding
of HM Treasury in Lloyds has been further reduced to 22.98 percent.
* ANTOFAGASTA - The miner sees copper output 5,000 tonnes lower due
to a protest.
* BARCLAYS - Britain's Serious Fraud Office is calling former
traders of Barclays and Deutsche Bank for interviews as part of its
investigation of whether the Euribor benchmark interest rate was rigged, the FT
reported, citing people familiar with the probe.
* BP - The oil major on Friday ended its bid to oust the
administrator overseeing payouts to businesses and individuals claiming damages
arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, citing steps the administrator
has taken to reduce the threat of fraud.
* KERRY GROUP - Australian buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners
(PEP) said it would buy the local arm of British baked goods giant Kerry Group
in a deal a person with knowledge of the matter said was worth about A$250
million ($193 million). #
* Calls for variable energy tariffs to be cut to reduce the number of people
overpaying for gas and electricity have been rejected by the Energy and Climate
Change Secretary, Ed Davey, on competition grounds, the Independent reported.
* German exports in January fell by the largest amount since August,
dropping far more than forecast and putting a damper on expectations that
Europe's largest economy would expand robustly in the first quarter after a
strong end to last year.
* China's exports jumped 48.3 percent in February from a year earlier, while
imports fell 20.5 percent, producing a trade surplus of $60.6 billion for the
month, the General Administration of Customs said on Sunday.
* Brent crude fell towards $59 a barrel on Monday as a promising U.S. jobs
report pushed the dollar up, offsetting geopolitical tensions and the threat of
output cuts in Libya and Iraq.
* London copper sank to its lowest in two weeks on a stronger dollar.
