US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
LONDON, March 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 11 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.28 percent higher at 6,721.51 points in the previous session.
* Several FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.24 points off the index.
* The companies trading ex-dividend are: BHP Billiton, Direct Line Insurance Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, Hammerson
, Land Securities Group, Randgold Resources, Shire and Standard Chartered.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
- Full Year 2014 WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014/15 Home Retail Group Trading Statement Release
- Full Year 2014 Cineworld Group Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 Serco Group Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 Computacenter Earnings Release
- Full Year 2014 SOCO International Earnings Release
- Q2 2015 ASOS Trading Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)