LONDON, April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up by around 15 points on Friday, or 0.2 percent higher, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 77.95 points higher on Thursday at 7,015.36
points.
* VEDANTA RESOURCES
The natural-resources group reported production figures for the fourth
quarter and said despite volatile commodity markets that it remained confident
in its diversified business model.
* CENTRICA
Gas deliveries into Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow) sub-terminal were
restarted on Friday morning after an unplanned outage ended, its operator
Centrica said.
* UK ELECTION
With less than a month to go before Britain's May 7 election, Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives had a one percentage point lead over the
opposition Labour Party, according to a ComRes poll. However, four opinion polls
showed Britain's opposition Labour Party has taken the lead, with one survey
showing a Labour lead of six points.
* OMGI'S BUXTON ON ELECTION TRADE
Investors should hold on to banks and cyclical stocks and use any panic
selling around the May 7 UK election to buy up more shares, said one of
Britain's best-known fund managers.
* SHIRE
The drugmaker said the U.S. FDA is to grant priority review to lifitegrast
NDA, with a decision expected on Oct. 25.
* FAROE PETROLEUM
The company says it discovers gas at Norwegian field.
* JOHN LEWIS
Weekly department store sales up 20.9 percent.
* MAJESTIC WINE
The company says it is to acquire Naked Wines fora total consideration of
up to 70 million pounds. It also says full-year sales rose 40 percent.
* DEBENHAMS
The retailer appoints Terry Duddy as a non-executive director.
* BONMARCHE HOLDINGS
The company says full-year performance will be in line with expectations.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)