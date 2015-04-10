LONDON, April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 futures are
up 0.4 percent at 0629 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
* The UK blue chip index closed 77.95 points higher on Thursday at 7,015.36
points.
* VEDANTA RESOURCES
The natural-resources group reported production figures for the fourth
quarter and said despite volatile commodity markets that it remained confident
in its diversified business model.
* CENTRICA
Gas deliveries into Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow) sub-terminal were
restarted on Friday morning after an unplanned outage ended, its operator
Centrica said.
* UK ELECTION
With less than a month to go before Britain's May 7 election, Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives had a one percentage point lead over the
opposition Labour Party, according to a ComRes poll. However, four opinion polls
showed Britain's opposition Labour Party has taken the lead, with one survey
showing a Labour lead of six points.
* OMGI'S BUXTON ON ELECTION TRADE
Investors should hold on to banks and cyclical stocks and use any panic
selling around the May 7 UK election to buy up more shares, said one of
Britain's best-known fund managers.
* SHIRE
The drugmaker said the U.S. FDA is to grant priority review to lifitegrast
NDA, with a decision expected on Oct. 25.
* HAYS
The British recruiting firm Hays said it expected to see an improvement in
its second-half operating profit after reporting an underlying 8 percent rise in
third quarter net fees on strong demand in Europe, the UK and Asia.
* FAROE PETROLEUM
The company says it discovers gas at Norwegian field.
* JOHN LEWIS
Weekly department store sales up 20.9 percent.
* MAJESTIC WINE
British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc MJW.L said it will buy Naked Wines
International Ltd for 70 million pounds ($102.89 million) and that it has
appointed Rowan Gormley as chief executive.
* DEBENHAMS
The retailer appoints Terry Duddy as a non-executive director.
* BONMARCHE HOLDINGS
The company says full-year performance will be in line with expectations.
* LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY
The company says it sells the Brake Bros Ltd Harlow distribution facility.
