LONDON, April 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.4 percent to 7,064.30 points on Monday.

* UK ELECTION: Ahead of the May 7 election, in which Labour Party and Prime Minister David Cameron's incumbent Conservative Party are neck-and-neck in polls, Deutsche Bank said in a research note that the Labour Party is most likely be able to form the next government.

A YouGov poll on Monday evening also said that Labour had a one percentage point lead over the Conservatives.

* UK RETAIL SECTOR: British retail spending rose at its fastest annual rate in almost a year last month, boosted by Easter falling a month earlier than in 2014, an industry body said on Tuesday.

* MINERS: Standard & Poor's warned on Monday it may soon downgrade several miners as it lowered its iron ore price estimates for the next couple of years. S&P said in a statement it was placing on watch negative the credit ratings of Vale SA, Rio Tinto PLC, BHP Billiton Ltd, Anglo American PLC, CAP SA, Exxaro Resources, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, and Eurasian Resources Group.

* METALS: London copper prices steadied on Tuesday as investors bet that Beijing would take fresh measures to shore up its economy after surprisingly weak trade data.

* OIL PRICES: Crude prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expected U.S. shale oil output to record its first monthly decline in over four years.

