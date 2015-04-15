(Adds futures, further company news)
LONDON, April 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening little changed on Wednesday, with June futures on the index down
0.1 percent at 0630 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher at 7,075.26 points on
Tuesday, finishing close to a record high of 7,095.36 points reached on April
10.
* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Onglyza and Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co.'s rival product Nesina should carry information
about the risk of heart failure, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday.
* BURBERRY - The luxury goods maker posted a 9 percent rise in
first-half underlying sales on Wednesday, with strong trading in the United
States and Europe helping to make up for weakness in major markets such as Hong
Kong.
* BUNZL - The business supplies distributor reported a 6 percent
rise in group revenue in the first quarter of its financial year, helped by
recent acquisitions.
* DIXONS CARPHONE - German mobile telephone company Drillisch
agreed to buy telecoms shop chain The Phone House Deutschland from
Dixons Carphone for a combination of shares and future cash flows.
* HUNTING - The oilfield services company said its first-quarter
operating profit fell about 60 percent, hurt by the drop in global rig counts
and reduced capital expenditures across the sector.
* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT - The fund manager said assets under
management (AUM) rose to 34.8 billion pounds at the end of March from 31.9
billion pounds three months earlier.
* FRESNILLO - The precious metals miner said on Wednesday it was on
track to achieve its 2015 production guidance after reporting an output increase
in the first quarter.
* BP, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Norway's oil fund, the world's
biggest sovereign wealth fund, said on Wednesday it would back a proposal from
shareholders of BP and Royal Dutch Shell for further information from the
companies on risks and opportunities associated with climate change.
* BP - Negotiations were continuing on Tuesday between company
representatives and striking United Steelworkers union (USW) members from BP's
Whiting, Indiana, refinery. [ID:nL2N0XB2CJ
* LSE - Italy's Antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an
investigation into whether Italy bourse operator Borsa Italiana had given
preferential access to its data to financial information company Blt Market
Services.
* WEIR - The stock rose 5.1 percent on Tuesday. The Daily Mail's
market report on Wednesday attributed the move to "revived bid talk".
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)