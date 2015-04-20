(Adds futures, company news)
LONDON, April 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 35 to 36 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent at 0624 GMT. For more
* Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.9 percent to 6,994.63 on Friday, leaving
the index down 1.3 percent for the week.
* CHINA - China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks
must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two months, adding more
liquidity to the world's second-biggest economy to help spur bank lending and
combat slowing growth.
* TESCO - The world's third biggest retailer said big businesses
could be driven from Britain by the uncertainty surrounding a referendum on
European Union membership, which the governing Conservatives have promised to
hold if re-elected.
* LLOYDS - British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday
that he intends to sell billions of pounds of government shares in Lloyds
Banking Group to small investors if his Conservative Party wins the May 7
election.
* BANKS - HSBC and Standard Chartered are looking at the
viability of quitting London for a new home in Asia because a big jump in a tax
on UK banks makes staying in Britain increasingly painful.
* VODAFONE - Indian tax authorities have issued a fresh notice to
Vodafone Group Plc seeking re-assessment of tax returns for assessment year
2009-2010, news channel ET Now reported on Saturday citing sources familiar with
the development.
* BHP BILLITON - Miner BHP Billiton has shut an oven at its Cerro
Matoso ferronickel plant in Colombia after equipment damage, cutting output by
as much as three quarters, the president of the union representing the plant's
workers told Reuters on Friday.
* PETROFAC - Oil and gas services provider Petrofac said it will
incur an additional 130 million pounds ($194.45 million) in pretax loss in 2015
on the Laggan Tormore gas plant project in Shetland.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)