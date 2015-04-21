LONDON, April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,052.13 points on Monday, partly recovering after a 1.3 percent drop on Friday. It finished about 1 percent below its record high touched late last week.

* RIO TINTO - The miner missed first quarter analyst forecasts for iron ore shipments due to bad weather and transport delays, but maintained its full year production target in a bearish sign for prices already at 10-year lows.

* BARCLAYS - The U.S. Department of Justice wants five banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays, to reach a joint "mega settlement" to allegations they manipulated foreign exchange markets, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the case.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has no intention to sell its stake in Indonesia's Bank Permata Tbk, the British lender's Southeast Asia head said on Tuesday.

* Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday but remained near a 2015 peak reached last week as expectations of another rise in U.S. stockpiles and near-record-high Saudi Arabian output were balanced by rising tension in the Middle East.

* London copper inched higher but was below four-week highs hit in the previous session as the initial positive impact of a cut in China's bank reserve requirements was eclipsed by renewed worries over its beleaguered property sector.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

- Half Year 2015 Associated British Foods PLC Earnings Release

- Q3 2014/2015 SKY PLC Earnings Release

- Q1 2015 ARM Holdings plc Earnings Release

- Q1 2015 Informa PLC Trading Statement Release

- Victrex PLC Capital Markets Day

