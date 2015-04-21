(Adds company news)
LONDON, April 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening about 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to
* The blue-chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,052.13 points on
Monday, partly recovering after a 1.3 percent drop on Friday. It finished about
1 percent below its record high touched late last week.
ARM HOLDINGS - The British chip designer whose technology powers
Apple's iPhones said it made an encouraging start to the year, with
pretax profit up 24 percent, both just ahead of expectations.
* SKY - Solid demand for pay-TV in Britain and an improving picture
in Germany and Italy helped Sky to post an as expected 20 percent jump in
nine-month profit.
* TATE & LYLE - The company said it would exit most of its European
bulk ingredients business and restructure its struggling Splenda sucralose
business, in a bid to focus on and strengthen its specialty food ingredients
business.
* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - The company met forecasts with a 2
percent fall in first-half profit as sales growth at its Primark discount
fashion chain was offset by continued weakness in its sugar operation.
* RIO TINTO - The miner missed first quarter analyst forecasts for
iron ore shipments due to bad weather and transport delays, but maintained its
full year production target in a bearish sign for prices already at 10-year
lows.
* BARCLAYS - The U.S. Department of Justice wants five banks,
including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays, to reach a joint "mega
settlement" to allegations they manipulated foreign exchange markets, the
Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the case.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has no intention to sell its stake
in Indonesia's Bank Permata Tbk, the British lender's Southeast Asia
head said on Tuesday.
* British car insurance premiums fell by 1 percent in the first quarter due
to discounts on offer early in the year, roadside recovery service the AA
said on Tuesday, following two quarters of price rises.
* RANDGOLD RESOURCES - Democratic Republic of Congo's government has
told mining companies it intends to reopen negotiations with them over a
revision of the mining code sent to parliament last month, Randgold Resources'
CEO said on Monday.
* Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday but remained near a 2015 peak
reached last week as expectations of another rise in U.S. stockpiles and
near-record-high Saudi Arabian output were balanced by rising tension in the
Middle East.
* London copper inched higher but was below four-week highs hit in the
previous session as the initial positive impact of a cut in China's bank reserve
requirements was eclipsed by renewed worries over its beleaguered property
sector.
