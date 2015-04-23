(Adds further company news, updates futures prices)

LONDON, April 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening little changed on Thursday, with June futures on the index up 0.1 percent at 0635 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent lower at 7,028.24 points on Wednesday. The index has been treading water since hitting a record high of 7,119.35 points last week.

* VODAFONE - The Indian government and telecoms major Vodafone have moved a step closer to starting resolution of a tax dispute by agreeing on Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, vice-president of the International Court of Justice, as the third arbitrator, India's The Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday. (bit.ly/1Ffvjwu)

* PACE - Network gear maker Arris Group Inc said late on Wednesday it would buy British set-top box maker Pace in a $2.1 billion cash-and-stock deal to expand its operations outside North America. Pace said on Thursday Arris Group's offer was a "great fit for both".

* WPP - The world's biggest advertising company said it was on track for its full-year target despite posting a slight slowdown in first-quarter like-for-like net sales growth.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The global mining company trimmed its full-year forecast for diamond production on Thursday due to weaker market conditions.

* ACACIA MINING - The gold miner said its first-quarter core profit fell 18 percent as falling gold prices offset an increase in ounces sold.

* ALLIANCE TRUST - The trust has no plans to review the in-house management of its 3.6 billion pounds ($5.4 billion) investment portfolio, it said on Wednesday, rejecting a key demand of activist shareholder Elliott Advisors.

* Eleven FTSE 100 companies, including mining and commodity trading firm Glencore, are due to go ex-dividend on Thursday.

